Our Beauty Predictions for the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards are almost here and we couldn’t be more excited. The summer is practically over which means all of our favorite fall trends will be seen on the red carpet by our favorite A-list stars.

The general theme of this season’s beauty forecast is to embrace natural beauty; a lot of unkempt hairstyles with minimal product, thick eyebrows, and practically zero contour. Although those trends are stunningly ethereal, there was also a proliferation of vampy red lips, jeweled colored eyelids, and sleek hairdos. We’re hoping to see the latter end of the trend report to be fulfilled by some of our favorite style setters such as Rihanna and Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift, as of late, has been making bolder changes in her beauty routine so we predict that she’ll be wearing an oxblood lipstick with a sultry smoky eye. (It’ll also provide a complimenting statement to her latest anthem; We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.)

Undoubtedly at the VMA’s celebrities consistently make riskier fashion and beauty choices. On this specific night, they’re authentically able to express themselves as artists, and we hope to see many of them go outside of their comfort zone and recreate some of our favorite beauty trends. Check out the slideshow for our predictions and exclusive tips on how to achieve the looks yourself.

What beauty looks are you hoping to see your favorite celebrities wear? Let us know!