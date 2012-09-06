Our Beauty Predictions for the MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards are almost here and we couldn’t be more excited. The summer is practically over which means all of our favorite fall trends will be seen on the red carpet by our favorite A-list stars.
The general theme of this season’s beauty forecast is to embrace natural beauty; a lot of unkempt hairstyles with minimal product, thick eyebrows, and practically zero contour. Although those trends are stunningly ethereal, there was also a proliferation of vampy red lips, jeweled colored eyelids, and sleek hairdos. We’re hoping to see the latter end of the trend report to be fulfilled by some of our favorite style setters such as Rihanna and Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift, as of late, has been making bolder changes in her beauty routine so we predict that she’ll be wearing an oxblood lipstick with a sultry smoky eye. (It’ll also provide a complimenting statement to her latest anthem; We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.)
Undoubtedly at the VMA’s celebrities consistently make riskier fashion and beauty choices. On this specific night, they’re authentically able to express themselves as artists, and we hope to see many of them go outside of their comfort zone and recreate some of our favorite beauty trends. Check out the slideshow for our predictions and exclusive tips on how to achieve the looks yourself.
What beauty looks are you hoping to see your favorite celebrities wear? Let us know!
The best part about this shadow duo is that you can skip the primer. Start with the darkest shade and blend carefully by rimming the eye with the purple. After everything is blended, use the emerald green eyeliner for more definition. (CoverGirl Smoky Shadow Blast, $7.99, ulta.com)
The enchanting emerald shade on this smooth gliding eyeliner will make your eyes pop and add definition to the smoky look. (CoverGirl Queen Collection Vivid Impact Eyeliner, $7.49, drugstore.com)
To downplay the drama of this exotic cat-eye, pull your hair back in a sleek side-parted ponytail. The gorgeousness of this bold look is perfect for the VMAs and we predict a rockstar like P!nk will test out a look similar to this.
To get the bold look, rim the lid with a thick line of this highly pigmented eyeshadow. This look is to have all of the focus on the eye, so for the full effect, dab a dot in the middle of your lower lash line. (Lush Emotional Brilliance, lush.com)
Oxblood is this season's "IT" color and it works perfectly with either a natural smoky eye or barren colored lids.
Make Up For Ever's new line of lip rouge/gloss duos helps you achieve the perfect vampy lip. They come in an assortment of shades so you can choose how dark you want your pout to be. (Make Up For Ever Aqua Rouge, $30, qvc.com)
This look is going to be a hit on the red carpet; it's very rockstar-inspired but also incredibly glamorous. To compliment the bold eyes, keep the contour minimal and the lips natural.
The ultimate cat-eye can easily be achieved with a liquid eyeliner pen. You can control how thick or thin you want it to be tracing over the rim of your eyes. (CoverGirl LineExact Liquid Liner, $7.39, ulta.com)
