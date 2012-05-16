Our Beauty Predictions For Cannes Film Festival

Today marks Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival in France. While us common folk are trying to book summer vacations and tackle the ever-present issue of humidity hating our hair, celebrities are flying off to France for the Festival de Cannes and vying for some decent exposure (and maybe a prize or two). For anyone unfamiliar with the yearly event, this is where movies like The Artist and Drive (starring our favorite man candy, Ryan Gosling) got their start.
This year, some of the American ladies throwing their hats into the competition are Kristen Stewart, Eva Mendes and Nicole Kidman. We’re never disappointed by these women, even if their red carpet looks are absolute disasters. We do, however, have a few predictions for what we might see from them in the beauty department. Some of the best summer trends are popping up at all kinds of star-studded events lately, like the Met Gala, and we’ve created a forecast for the beauty trends we’re hoping to see at the Festival de Cannes. From deep wine lips to old Hollywood glamour, if these movie stars nail these looks, they’ll be sure to stun.
Which beauty looks are you hoping to see? Tell us in the comment section below!
Fuchsia lips have us swooning right now. Whether they're matte or glossy, we're in.
Old Hollywood glamour is a classic staple in the beauty world. No matter the year, this look always stuns because of its sheer elegance.
Deep wine lips have been popping up lately and we can't wait to see more.
Coral is a summer standby color that's back in a big way right now. Whether it's coral cheeks, lips, or eyes, we're coveting this color.
Going au natural is always humbling for the stars. Plus, we secretly love this look because it's a reminder that the celebs aren't much different than us.
Ombre hair, nails, and everything in between is the way to go right now. We love this pink ombre look and we're predicting a few stars will have some kind of color in their locks.
Colorblocking isn't just for fashion! This makeup trend is a great way to make your best features pop and add some fun to any look.
Though it's a bold move and usually reserved for more ethereal occasions, we're crossing our fingers that some famous ladies are bold enough to try a flower crown, or at least a hair accessory or two.
