Our Beauty Predictions For Cannes Film Festival

Today marks Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival in France. While us common folk are trying to book summer vacations and tackle the ever-present issue of humidity hating our hair, celebrities are flying off to France for the Festival de Cannes and vying for some decent exposure (and maybe a prize or two). For anyone unfamiliar with the yearly event, this is where movies like The Artist and Drive (starring our favorite man candy, Ryan Gosling) got their start.

This year, some of the American ladies throwing their hats into the competition are Kristen Stewart, Eva Mendes and Nicole Kidman. We’re never disappointed by these women, even if their red carpet looks are absolute disasters. We do, however, have a few predictions for what we might see from them in the beauty department. Some of the best summer trends are popping up at all kinds of star-studded events lately, like the Met Gala, and we’ve created a forecast for the beauty trends we’re hoping to see at the Festival de Cannes. From deep wine lips to old Hollywood glamour, if these movie stars nail these looks, they’ll be sure to stun.

