Beauty Essentials to Battle Post-Workout Breakouts

Exercise is not only good for our physical health and mental wellbeing but because it increases our blood flow and brings in oxygen to the skin, it’s also good for the skin too. However, there is a caveat here to consider—working out can also create the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, sweat, and yeast to thrive, putting you at risk of clogged pores and blemishes after an intense sweat sesh (a.k.a. “sweat pimples”). When we workout (and sweat, for that matter), we get a major boost in circulation, which allows our pores to open, making them susceptible to drawing in excess sebum, bacteria, skincare, and makeup products that can leave us with skin congestion, blackheads, and someone’s (those hard, little white bumps that usually crop up on your forehead).

If you wear makeup to the gym, you may want to reconsider because the residue and oil in many complexion products can actually become trapped in our pores. Excess moisture from the oils in skincare or our hair can also create a moist hotbed on the skin’s surface, fostering fungal growth (we know, gross). While preventative measure like pulling your back and washing your face before you break a sweat are the first line of defense, if you are battling the bumps and clogged pores courtesy of your fitness routine, there are a few products that can help you get rid of them fast without skipping your spin class for the sake of flawless skin.

1. Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Wash

The most essential part of any post-workout skincare routine is cleansing the skin thoroughly. This formula is infused with tea tree, which can help target fungal growth and bacteria without harmful chemicals. This wash can be used on the face or the body.

2. Touch 20% Glycolic Acid Pads

Using an acid peel a few times a week (especially on the days you workout) can be a great way to exfoliate and remove impurities from the pores. These convenient resurfacing pads offer both chemical and physical exfoliation, and they’re great to keep in your gym bag.

3. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

This gentle drying formula helps to erase blackheads and blemishes courtesy of a blend of salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide, which all help to extract impurities from the pores while removing moisture from whiteheads and comedones caused by trapped sebum and bacteria.