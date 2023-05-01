Shoppers Say This Firming Serum Makes Skin ‘Glowy & Luminous’ In a Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been struggling to get your glow back ever since winter ended, do not dismay! There’s a skincare solution out there for everyone, whether you’re dealing with dryness, dullness, irritation or whatever may be affecting your complexion. If your areas of concern involve dullness, visible signs of aging and hyperpigmentation, you’ve come to the right place.

Beauty Pie’s YouthBomb 360° Radiance Concentrate is here to give you the most glowy complexion, while also tackling other skin woes. Its proprietary blend—dubbed the Biolog-Elastic Complex—of 15 active ingredients is the star here. A phyto extract moisturizes and soothes, while a marine active promotes skin elasticity. There’s also a synthetic hexapeptide that brightens and provides antioxidant benefits, as well as an oat-derived molecule that does an incredible job of firming your skin. Not to mention, the formula relies on active marine biotechnology to restore, firm and strengthen your complexion.

When using this concentrate, not a day should go by when your skin doesn’t look ultra-radiant and dewy. That’s what happens when you pick a top-tier serum formula that’s made with consultant dermatologist, Dr. Andrew Markey. The YouthBomb 360° Radiance Concentrate firms, resurfaces, brightens, tightens, hydrates and illuminates skin, per the brand. And it does all of this faster than you’d expect. Two shoppers claim they saw visible results in one week.

“I’ve been using this for just over a week now and I can honestly say I have noticed a difference in my skin,” one wrote, “I’m lucky that I don’t have too many skin issues, but it has been looking a little dull lately, but since using this even I can see how much more glowy and luminous it is.”

Another five-star reviewer raved, “I’ve been using this for a week now and have really noticed a difference already. My skin tone is smoother and my pores are less visible. It actually does what it says in the tin!! Excellent.”

All of these amazing results from one bottle of serum? You’d better believe it! Grab this vegan, clean, cruelty-free concentrate to get glowing. Michelle Obama, Jennifer Coolidge and Gabrielle Union have all used Beauty Pie before, and if it’s good enough for these A-listers, it’s certainly good enough for you, too. Drop a bottle of this anti-aging essential into your cart, and save $10 on first orders with code SPRING10 (new members only).

As for application, rub it all over your face and neck in the morning and at night. Be sure to follow it with a moisturizer and also sunscreen (if using it in the morning).

Another happy shopper wrote, “I love this! My second bottle, so I’m addicted. Does all it says in the blurb. A winner!”

And just because there were so many positive reviews that it was hard to choose only a few, another reviewer said, “YouthBomb 360° Radiance Concentrate Serum is another Beauty Pie item that I can’t live without. It’s a bit more expensive than typical Beauty Pie items, but I feel like it’s worth the price because it replaces a couple of other serums I was using and makes for fewer steps in my routine. It leaves my skin feeling fresh, plumped up and hydrated without being sticky. It also doesn’t make my makeup pill.”

What more do you need to know about the YouthBomb 360° Radiance Concentrate? As the reviews say, it’s a total winner, and you should incorporate it into your skincare routine as fast as possible.