Shoppers Are Putting Off Haircut Appointments After Trying This Serum That ‘Transforms Long, Frizzy Hair’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t know about you, but humidity does something extra menacing to my strands, particularly after taking the time to blow out my hair (classic). As soon as I step out into the heat, my strands lose their styled shape and puff up in an obnoxious way. That’s why I’ll be leaning on blow dry oils and serums all summer long—applying one ahead of styling truly makes a world of difference when it comes to how long (and well) your hairdo lasts.

Beauty Pie’s Super Healthy Hair Seven Oil Hair Elixir is the most recent find to end up on my wishlist. The brand itself even warns you may get hooked immediately on the formula; the blend features a long list of hydrating oils, including macadamia, jojoba, peach kernel, rosehip, wheat germ and olive and rice oils, which bring smoother and shiner strands.

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Seven Oil Hair Elixir

But the formula is so much more than just an anti-frizz oil: To put the product to the test, Beauty Pie ran the elixir through a group of independent beauty panelists. It was reported that 91 percent of users agreed their hair felt silkier after one use, 88 percent said their hair looked less damaged after one week and a near equal number said any split ends were improved by week two.

Reviewers have even more to add to the conversation; one person shared that the product works wonders on fine hair, since it doesn’t weigh it down or leave it greasy, while another called it “perfection” for those with curly hair or damaged strands from years of color jobs.

RELATED: I Found The Best Dupe For Charlotte Tilbury’s Viral Highlighter Wand & It’s Only $12

Some shoppers are even putting off haircut appointments after implementing the hair serum into their regimen, since it’s been able to revive it in ways they didn’t know were possible. “My hair is so incredibly soft that I really can’t stop touching it! I was at the point where I felt like I needed a haircut because my hair was looking really dull and lifeless,” wrote one. “This elixir has brought back the life and I think I can put off the haircut for a few more weeks because I actually like my hair again!”

On another positive note, you can snag the serum for just $17 once you become a Beauty Pie member. Some other perks (beyond super discounted items) include getting access to exclusive product launches and personalized skin consultations. Plus, you get free shipping on every single order, all for just $4.95 a month ($59 annually).