Michelle Obama’s Fave Smudge-Proof Eyeliner Has ‘Real Staying Power’ For Oily Lids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are few people who could sell me a beauty product in a split second. Chief among them is former first lady, Michelle Obama. Whatever she uses, I’ll take two. It’s because she exudes class, poise and elegance at all hours. Throughout her book tour for The Light We Carry, Obama leveled up her looks with a new kind of flair, and on the December 2, 2022 date in Atlanta, Georgia, she nailed the graphic winged liner.

Makeup artist Carl Ray used Beauty Pie’s Deluxe Precision Liquid Eyeliner to create the stunning look. The MUA said in a statement, “I love working with the Beauty Pie Precision Liquid Eyeliner – it’s so precise and glides on effortlessly. It’s smooth and long-lasting – both things I look for in an eyeliner.”

Glide the pen along your lash line for a highly-pigmented, long-lasting, velvety-finish look. And don’t worry about your wings making a mess on your lids after a couple of hours. This liquid eyeliner—which Gabrielle Union has also used—is smudge-proof and waterproof for up to 24 hours, per the brand. When you’re as busy as the former first lady, all-day lasting power is key.

The reason why this specific pen is perfect for a graphic winged liner look is that it offers an ultra-matte, pigmented look and bold, intense color. The liner comes in two shades, Black Cat and Java Brown, both of which create plenty of drama. Ray also used Beauty Pie’s Wondercolour Longwear Cream Shadow Stick in Copperini to add a little shimmer to her lids. He called it the “perfect partner” to the Deluxe Precision Liquid Eyeliner.

The best part? Right now, save $10 on every first order (new members only) with code SPRING10. The promo lets you shop the liner for $20 instead of $30, making this purchase such an easy decision.

Beauty Pie’s liquid liner has a much bigger fan club than just Michelle Obama. It has 211 perfect five-star reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating.

One shopper raved, “Absolutely brilliant eyeliner. Inky black, very fine brush, easy to use and stays put all day. The best liquid eyeliner I’ve used in years.”

“I have tried so many eyeliners and the best that I could find and had kind of settled on was twice this price AND HALF AS GOOD,” explained another reviewer. “Total game changer, so quick and easy to use, the blackest black, and such an easy-to-use tip on it. Literally one swipe and done, it distributes the liner really well and doesn’t need going back over.

“Liquid pen liners are my go-to and I am picky,” another one wrote. “My eyelids tend to be oily so I need something that has real staying power and this liner does not disappoint.”

To nail the perfect winged liner without a billion different tries, move the pen along your lash line and top it off with a flick at the outer corner of your eye. One swipe should do the trick, but you can always apply more layers for added intensity and color. Grab this liquid liner that’s former first lady-approved.

