I Found The Best Dupe For Charlotte Tilbury’s Viral Highlighter Wand & It’s Only $12

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve taken a single scroll on the makeup side of TikTok, there’s a 99.99% chance that you’ve heard of Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand. The craze began when singer Madison Beer revealed in a Vogue makeup tutorial that the product makes her feel like a “forest nymph” and a “fairy” with the supernatural, sculpted glow it achieves. Calling it ‘viral’ feels like a complete understatement, as the product has sold out multiple times. But with the price tag being $42, some people (like me) just can’t justify spending so much on one product. Luckily, we don’t have to break the bank thanks to Beauty Pie’s Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand.

A+ makeup products don’t need to come at a high price, and Beauty Pie proves that point with their version of the highlighter wand. The vegan, fragrance-free cream formula, easily dispensed and applied with their soft sponge applicator, contains soft-blur microspheres and UltraGlow coated pearls that offer a natural-looking glow without glitter. For an all-over radiant look, mix the highlighter into your foundation. Or, if you prefer a more contoured look, sweep the product along the tops of your cheekbones, down the center of your nose, to the inner corners of your eyes, and then at the arch of your browbones. The highlighter can even be worn alone for those no-makeup makeup days, a la Hailey Bieber.

Beauty Pie Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand

In case you were wondering, the clock app community also gives their stamp of approval on this dupe. TikToker Kelsey Martin reviewed the brand’s Highlighter Wand, saying that Beauty Pie’s version “is slightly glowier” than Charlotte Tilbury’s. One reviewer echoed Martin’s thoughts, writing that the Highlighter Wand “gives that natural ‘lit from within’ look where applied.”

“I bought this because it appeared similar to Charlotte Tilbury’s highlighting wand,” another Beauty Pie shopper says, “Honestly, I like this one better! It gives a gorgeous pink-toned highlight that is soft and luminizing.”

To get the super affordable $12 deal for the Highlighter Wand, sign up to be a member of Beauty Pie’s community. You’ll get access to discounted member prices on all their products (like this eyeliner that Michelle Obama previously used), exclusive product launches, and skin consultations. Plus, you get free shipping on every single order. For just $4.95 a month ($59 annually), that’s a steal!

To sweeten the deal, Beauty Pie is offering $10 off first orders (new members only) with code SPRING10. So, what are you waiting for? Be your best beauty babe on a budget self, and check out Beauty Pie’s Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand ASAP.