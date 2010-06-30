Beauty On The Go: Travel Essentials

Maybe we never grew out of the whole “school’s out for summer” mentality we had when we were kids, but to us,

this season still means just that: vacation. Whether you’re packing your bag for a long weekend or a plane trip, you

don’t want to be loaded down with too many beauty products. We scouted out your essential beauty products in

convenient travel sizes that won’t send your luggage over the weight limit.

Tired of

lotion bursting open in your bag? Say good-bye to greasy disasters with this Coola Body Lotion Bar, which is

a solid at room temperature and then melts with your body temperature when it’s rubbed in. Bonus: The 2.75 oz. tin

is TSA-approved, so pack it in your carry-on bag.

Coola

Natural Body Lotion Bar

We’ve all been a victim of

the “first day of vacation” sunburn. Tomato-red skin isn’t flattering on anyone, and sun exposure is the number one

cause of wrinkles, so it’s important to stay protected and forget the “base tan” logic of the ’80s. The Sephora

Sun Safety Kit has pretty much every product under the sun (pun intended) in convenient trial sizes and all

proceeds go to The Skin Cancer Foundation.

Traveling is not always the

cleanest experience, so keep these Herban Essentials Towelettes towelettes on standby for an anti-bacterial,

sanitizing experience with essential oils.

Don’t fret

about forgetting a vital part of your facial beauty routine. These REN Eco-Tripper Kits have everything you

need from cleanser and moisturizer to a night cream, mask and serum. Plus, each set is tailored to your skin type

(normal, sensitive, combination or dry) and made from eco-friendly ingredients.

Each of these Girl on

the Go Paper Soap Sets are carry-on friendly and contain 30 sheets of shampoo, soap or body wash. All you need

to do is add water.

Want a sunkissed glow

without the harsh UV rays? Go the safer route with these easy-to-use Comodynes Self-Tanning Towelettes.

They’re also great for evening out bathing suit tan lines.

