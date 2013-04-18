Beauty On The Go: The Best Travel Makeup Brush Sets

Just because you’re on the go doesn’t mean that your makeup routine has to suffer. Pretty much everything beauty related has a travel size now, including the all-important essentials to looking good: makeup brushes. After all, the tools you use are the key to getting the look you want, right?
As traveling beauty fanatics ourselves, we’ve rounded up our favorite travel-sized makeup brush kits so you can get glam on the go. With all this beauty potential packed into such small cases, there’s no excuse for not looking absolutely fabulous everywhere you go.
See the best travel makeup brush sets to pack for your next vacation.
We love anything that's travel-related that doesn't take up a lot of room. This small brush set from the beauty powerhouse comes with a cylindrical case that allows you to easily pack other things around it. Powder, blush, bronzer, eyes and lips - all your beauty needs are covered with this set.
Sephora Vanity Brush Set, $48, sephora.com
Master makeup artist Mally Roncal knows exactly what makeup brushes you'll need to get gorgeous on the go, so she created this beautiful faux snakeskin roll pouch that houses all the essentials. It's like having her with you. Well, almost.
Mally Beauty Paint the Town Ultimate Brush Kit, $95, mallybeauty.com
Legendary makeup artist Sonia Kashuk has created tons of great beauty must-haves as part of her partnership with Target, and this tiny makeup brush set of six essentials in a chic carrying case is one of our favorites. Get it soon: this limited edition will go fast.
Sonia Kashuk Limited Edition Star Studded 6-Piece Brush Set, $24.99, target.com
If eyes are really your thing, this five-piece brush kit is all about them. Create smokey, natural, out-there or anything-in-between eyes wherever you go.
Kat Von D 5-Piece Brush Set with Case, $55, sephora.com
Fashion designer Charlotte Ronson knows a thing or two about being stylish and pretty, and her makeup brush set has all her essentials for effortless glam on the go. With face, eyes and lips covered in a signature print case, you're ready to paint the town with chic confidence.
Charlotte Ronson Paint Me Pretty Travel Brush Set, $34, sephora.com
Glam girls know that there's no sparing expense when it comes to what touches their face...or their vanity. This chic metallic croc-embossed case holds concealer, cheek and eyeliner brushes along with the "perfect sweep" brush (for wider application of color) and "eye basic" (a flat brush that delivers eye shades easily.)
Chantecaille Travel Brush Set, $174, nordstrom.com
When you're serious about your makeup, you go for tools from one of the best in the business: the legendary Bobbi Brown. This satin-lined case includes face blender, foundation, dual-ended cream shadow/concealer brushes along with four various angled brushes for eye makeup. Basically, if you need it, it's here.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Brush Set, $125, nordstrom.com
The world has essentially flipped over the even application and flawless complexions from the beautyblender and now you can take it with you. The company has released an on-the-go carrying case that houses a PURE and cleanser, so you can get flawless anywhere you like.
BeautyBlender Airport PURE Kit, $49.95, shop.beautyblender.net