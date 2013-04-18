Beauty On The Go: The Best Travel Makeup Brush Sets

Just because you’re on the go doesn’t mean that your makeup routine has to suffer. Pretty much everything beauty related has a travel size now, including the all-important essentials to looking good: makeup brushes. After all, the tools you use are the key to getting the look you want, right?

As traveling beauty fanatics ourselves, we’ve rounded up our favorite travel-sized makeup brush kits so you can get glam on the go. With all this beauty potential packed into such small cases, there’s no excuse for not looking absolutely fabulous everywhere you go.