Beauty On A Budget

In these lean times we find ourselves cutting back on luxury items like $26 lipsticks and $200 jars of face cream. Well, don’t fret about looking good while cutting back on spending. Today, drugstores are full of high quality and low cost beauty products. From skincare and makeup to nail care and haircare, we are so covered.

Instead of spending a fortune on an expensive cleanser, spend about $5 on Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. It is consistently recommended by derms as being the best cleanser on the market.

Forget fancy face scrubs and buy a box of sugar! Yes, I said sugar because it is the ultimate facial exfoliant. First lather up your face with Cetaphil, then rub a teaspoon of sugar all over using circular motions. After about a minute, rinse. You’ll be amazed at how smooth your skin feels–especially since it cost you about a penny.

I am normally La Mer girl (which is $125 for one ounce), but have been rethinking how to replace this super-rich face cream with something that costs less than the sales tax does on La Mer. After searching and searching, good ‘ol Nivea Creme in the blue jar is the winner!

Primer and foundation with fab formulas have always been hard to find in a drugstore, but now there is a line that actually surpasses in quality anything you will get at a department store. Try Sally Hansen Natural Beauty inspired by Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer and Your Skin Makeup Foundation.

Brows can look their best now with Ardell brow kits and Boots no. 7 brow pencils . Lips can be luscious if you skip on over to the Sally Hansen Lip Lab. Maybelline Great Lash (an all time makeup artist fave) keeps lashes flirty and NYC Sparkle Dust will give you the glow.

So don’t worry my beauties! You don’t have to sacrifice gorgeousness when pinching those pennies!