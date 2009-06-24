Beauty News Junkie? Feed Your Habit on Alltop

Alltop is our new favorite website from internet superstar Guy Kawasaki. It’s designed to be a “one stop shop” for any topic you’re interested in, from fashion to celebrities to the environment.

In the short time since it began, beauty.alltop.com has become an irreplaceable part of our beauty news diet. Many of the Beauty Bloggerati were already there, so imagine how excited we were to find ourselves on the Alltop Beauty homepage! Not only that, but we have our own page devoted exclusively to our writers, daily-makeover.alltop.com. This is one of the easiest way to see all our expert content in one place, so be sure to bookmark it!