As cold weather lets forth its dry, frigid wrath, our skin may just be shrinking back in fright. Winter weather requires unique skin attention, and a lot of us are compensating for the weather all wrong. To help you keep your skin in the best condition possible through the cold, here are beauty mistakes to avoid this winter, straight from the skin care experts.

Red, itchy eyes: “Before blaming seasonal changes on itchy, red eyes it is important for consumers to consider the last time they replaced or properly cleaned their contact lenses,” says Dr. Christine Sindt, optometrist and lens care expert. “Only about 4% of allergy sufferers can say eye allergies are their primary allergy but a whopping 96% of Americans admit to frequently reusing or topping-off yesterday’s cleaning solution. Dirty lenses are a major cause of dryness. For bright, healthy, moist eyes it is important to start with fresh contact solution each and every day.”

Don’t skip exfoliating: “A common myth is that in the winter skin is too dry to exfoliate,” says Beauty Expert and Vice President of Product Development at MyChelle Dermaceuticals, Sarah Eggenberger. The truth is all skin types need to exfoliate. Part of the reason men age so well is because they shave daily which exfoliates their skin. “When we are younger our skin cells turn over every 7- 14 days, but as we age that process slow down. Just like the body’s metabolism slows down so does our skin, leading to the dull complexion. Using exfoliating products will regenerate healthy plump cells to create a glowing complexion.”

Change up your routine: In winter, the skin produces less oil, so for many skin types, oil must be added back into the skin to maintain its balance. “Look for moisturizers containing safflower oil, avocado oil and shea butter. Switch from a gel cleanser to a cleansing lotion and eye creams are a must in the winter,” says celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau.

Avoid greasy hand creams if you’re prone to breakouts: “You may suffer from a condition we call ‘hand cream acne’ if you sleep with your hands on your face at night,” says Rouleau. We are more likely to use hand cream during the dry winter months than we are during the summer, which leads us to using heavy hand cream to alleviate the dryness. If you sleep on your side with your hands on your face, the cream may be getting into the skin and clogging the pores. If you find that this may be happening to you, sleep with cotton gloves.

Don’t try to cover up dry skin with makeup: Flaky skin covered with makeup just makes it more noticeable. Instead, treat yourself to an at-home exfoliation treatment and moisturizing facial mask to heal these areas. “If you need a quick fix, exfoliate just the dry spot by gently rubbing a clean washcloth over the area, apply moisturizer and face primer to smooth the area before applying makeup,” says Anna Phillips of The Lash Lounge.

Don’t skip sunscreen just because the temperature is cooler: UVB rays, which cause the skin to tan, are not as strong during the winter so many people mistakenly think they don’t need to wear sunscreen because there’s little danger of sunburn. UVA rays, which cause wrinkles and cancer are the same strength all year round. Look for a sun block with broad spectrum protection for year-round use.

Don’t go too dark with bronzer: Everyone loves a healthy winter glow but you don’t want your face to look like it’s still stuck in summer. “Your winter bronzer color should be just one shade darker than your natural skin tone. Think of the places the sun would naturally kiss your face – cheeks, temples, bridge of nose and jawline and use a kabuki brush to lightly apply powder (save liquid bronzer for summer) in these areas,” says Phillips.

Image via Istock