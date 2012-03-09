Vera Wang Launches Color Cosmetics; Topshop Creates ‘Clueless’ Lipstick

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Vera Wang will be entering the color cosmetics category with her new line for Kohl’s, because she just clearly has way too much down time on her hands. (WWD)

Swarovski enters the beauty category with it’s first fragrance, Aura. We’re sure it will smell like diamonds. (Beauty Counter Blog)

Clueless inspired a lipstick (which you can purchase at Topshop for just $15), but why did it take 17 years for them to do so? (Nylon Blog)

Learn how to choose the correct bold lip for your skin tone with the help of these tips and pictures. (The Frisky)

Gisele’s hairstylist Harry Josh gives us his top 5 must-have products. Good to know, good to know…(Bellasugar Australia)

More of the stunning Flora by Gucci fragrance ads starring Abbey Lee have been released, below is our fave. (Design Scene)