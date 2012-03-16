Arizona Muse for Estee Lauder; Donald Trump’s Second Scent

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Arizona Muse has been named the latest face of Estee Lauder, joining Elizabeth Hurley, Carolyn Murphy, Hilary Rhoda, Constance Jablonski, Liu Wen and Joan Smalls. (WWD)

Donald Trump apparently feels we need two different fragrances to fully grasp his scent. He’s launching Success By Trump this spring. (WWD)

Learn how to take your 5 essential products and turn them into 5 different looks for spring. (Refinery 29)

Clinique’s Chubby Sticks have been such a hit (you know, those amazing lip crayons you can’t live without) that they’ll be launching Eye Chubbies soon. (Bellasugar Australia)

How long do you think it took to get all of those colored pencils out of poor model Kristina Salinovic’s hair? (Muse Spring 2012 via Fashion Gone Rogue)

Main Image: Arizona Muse by Paolo Roversi for Vogue China April 2011