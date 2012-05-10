Our Favorite Beauty Lessons Learned From Mom

With Mother’s Day coming up, it’s that time of year to really have “Mom” on our minds. Whether you’re still thinking about what to possibly buy her, where to take her out to a great meal and spoil her or just simply wondering how she put up with you all of these years, she’s certainly worth the May-day celebration.

Now that we’re thinking about our mother’s (not that we shouldn’t be year-round, eh hem…) we asked around the office to find out what the best beauty lessons that everyone has learned from their moms over the years. I’ll always remember that my mom wasn’t always the handiest with a hair brush, and actually hated when I first started wearing makeup, but she taught me to always make sure my look was natural. Whether it was because she personally didn’t like me growing up too fast and decking my face out with liner and mascara or she wanted to make sure I knew I was pretty underneath all that, the lesson stuck. I always make sure to play up only one feature, and I’m definitely more confident that way.

