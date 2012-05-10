Our Favorite Beauty Lessons Learned From Mom

With Mother’s Day coming up, it’s that time of year to really have “Mom” on our minds. Whether you’re still thinking about what to possibly buy her, where to take her out to a great meal and spoil her or just simply wondering how she put up with you all of these years, she’s certainly worth the May-day celebration.
Now that we’re thinking about our mother’s (not that we shouldn’t be year-round, eh hem…) we asked around the office to find out what the best beauty lessons that everyone has learned from their moms over the years. I’ll always remember that my mom wasn’t always the handiest with a hair brush, and actually hated when I first started wearing makeup, but she taught me to always make sure my look was natural. Whether it was because she personally didn’t like me growing up too fast and decking my face out with liner and mascara or she wanted to make sure I knew I was pretty underneath all that, the lesson stuck. I always make sure to play up only one feature, and I’m definitely more confident that way.
"My mom taught me that blending concealer is important." - Spencer Cain, Celebrity Editor
"Drinking tons and tons of water for health and beauty." - Augusta Falletta, Junior Team Member
"Splurge on facials when you're young. You may not think you need it, but you'll be glad you listened to me when you're older." - Shannon Resnick Askinasi, Director Of Integrated Marketing
"Know your signature scents and go with a heavier perfume in the winter and a lighter one in the summer. Bonus tip: Stay away from sweet-smelling perfumes once the weather gets nice -- it attracts bugs!" - Summer Krecke, Content Director
"Don't forget to change your pillow case on the regular (at least every 2-3 days or so). Sleeping on a dirty pillow case can cause skin to breakout and such, especially sensitive skin like mine." - Susie G, Associate Editor
"One tip I learned from my mom is about sunscreen. Her tip is even when it's cloudy out don't think sunscreen isn't needed because it's a must for any weather conditions when working out outdoors." - Jamie Seiden, Junior Team Member
"My mom told me to take off my makeup before I go to bed. She said it was for the betterment of my skin... but it's also a good move if you don't want to ruin your pillowcases." - Rachel Siegel, Community Manager
"Don't cheap out on foundation. Splurge on one that's high quality and matches your skin tone exactly. Cut corners with cheap mascara or lip gloss." - Brette Allen, Senior Account Executive
"My mom always told me to put on sunscreen because I had "Ginger hair
and skin." Every summer in Cape Cod, I would be soaked in sunscreen,
and not without a hat and t-shirt. As I got older I became rebellious
and refused to wear a hat and t-shirt. In my late teens I got a really
bad sunburn that had me land in the hospital due to sun poisoning. I
blistered all over my forehead, top of my head, and parts of my back.
I promised myself I would never go through that pain again and now I
always go to the beach and properly apply sun screen and face lotion.
At times I may slip to get a tad tan, but I have come to accept the
fact I will never be as dark as the Italian side of the family because
of my skin and hair color.
Also, growing up, my mom always made me tuck in my shirt or wear a
tie, bow tie, or suspenders. As I got older it has become second
nature for me to always throw on a third accessory to my outfit
without realizing it. From a tie, bow tie, cool belt, shoes, watch,
glasses, and button down to match, it's rooted in me to always look my
best, both casual and professional, because you never know who you may
run into when you're out and about." -Matthew Miller, Junior Team Member