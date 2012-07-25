Land the Job: Beauty Inspiration for Your Next Interview

The job market today isn’t exactly thriving, so when you are finally able to land an interview or two, you need to dazzle your potential employer. If you’ve spent hours updating your resume and cover letter, picking out the perfect outfit and practicing answering interview questions with your friends, you’re already well on your way to nailing the interview.
One preparation you may have skipped over, however, is your beauty routine on the morning of the interview. Hair up or down? Lip gloss, lipstick, or bare lips? Painted nails or au natural tips? The considerations are many and shouldn’t go without thought. We have something we like to call “The Kate Middleton Rule”, which simply means that if you wouldn’t be caught dead meeting Kate Middleton looking like that, or if Kate Middleton wouldn’t be caught dead looking like that, it’s a bad idea. Going with this rule, we put together a list of all of the hair, makeup, and even perfume choices you should be making to make your best impression on a potential boss. Remember, a first impression only happens one time, and if your career potentially depends on what your look portrays to your interviewer, you want to make the best impression possible.
Bright Eyes: Hopefully you were able to get a restful night's sleep before the day of your interview, but if not, fake bright eyes with eyedrops, concealer, and white eyeshadow on the inner corners of your eyes.
via Pinterest
Groomed Eyebrows: Make sure to stop by the salon for a wax or tweeze your eyebrows a day or two before the interview to avoid any redness on the big day and any embarrassment from looking unkempt.
via Pinterest
Blowout: If you're going to wear your hair down, opt for a sleek blowout and save the voluminous waves for the weekend.
via Pinterest
Polished Nails:
Along the same lines of hygiene, painting your nails with a light neutral color shows your interviewer that you care about your appearance in a sophisticated way.
via Pinterest
Minimal Perfume: If you absolutely cannot avoid spritzing on the morning of an interview, take our advice when we say that less is more. Overwhelming someone with your scent is just as bad on the subway as it is in an interview.
via Pinterest
Minimal Makeup: If you're someone who piles on makeup every morning, take it easy on the foundation and eyeliner for an interview. If you're someone who wears no makeup whatsoever, consider some blush and a few swipes of mascara. A good balance of makeup shows that you care about appearance, but you don't need to hide behind a mask.
via Pinterest
Fresh Breath: If you're sipping coffee or eating breakfast on the way to your interview (which isn't advisable, but hey, sometimes you don't have a choice), make sure to carry mints, not gum in your bag. Chewing gum comes off as unprofessional, but a mint will give you fresh breath with no evidence.
via Pinterest
Polished Bun: A bun is not for everyone, but if this is your choice hairstyle, make sure it's pulled back, not too large (no socks or donuts today), and is held in place with hairspray.
via Pinterest
Minimal Trends: If you're a nail art addict and you absolutely can't stand the thought of simply polished nails, try satisfying your trend urge with a matte top coat over a darker neutral color.
via Pinterest
Sleek Ponytail: A high ponytail can become a power accessory if it's sleek, straight, and not so high that you look like you could cheer on the football team next Friday night.
via Pinterest