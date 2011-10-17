Beauty Inspiration of the Day: Versace for H&M

After the craziness of the most recent designer collaboration at Target, we can only imagine what is going to come of Versace and H&M. The ads have been released starring Versace faves looking an awfully lot like Donatella herself — Lindsey Wixson, Daphne Groeneveld, Abbey Lee and Sasha Pivavora — but what caught our eye was Sasha’s deep burgundy lip.

On trend for the fall season, we’re loving the bold lip color’s stark contrast against Sasha’s bleach blonde hair. With a streak of smokey black shadow to highlight her blue eyes and a touch of blush to complete the look — only for the ad folks, clearly the full look isn’t for everyday.

Try out some of these shades below to copy her lip look!

(Bite Beauty SPF 15 Sheer Balm in Burgundy, $19, sephora.com; YSL Rouge Volupte Silky Sensual Radiant Lipstick SPF 15 in Exquiste Plum, $34, bloomingdales.com; Illamasqua Intense Lip Gloss in Hermetic, $20, sephora.com)