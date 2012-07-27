Beauty Inspiration for Brunch This Weekend

Of all life’s simple joys, brunch just about takes the cake when it comes to our list of favorites. There is something so wonderfully delightful about being able to set your alarm clock later, laying in bed for a few minutes before sauntering over to your vanity mirror, and heading to a stress-free meal with your closest girlfriends. For the beauty-obsessed world, brunch holds an even greater treasure: the ability to test out all of the looks you’re too skeptical about wearing during the week.
When it comes to brunch and current beauty trends, it’s now or never to get your feet wet with whatever look you’ve been dying to try. Much like fashion, there is a huge difference between beauty for men and beauty for women. While it may be an outlandish choice on a dinner date, a fuchsia lip is never out of place in the company of eggs benedict, a glass of orange juice, and your best friends. After planning a brunch out this weekend, we put together a list of all the beauty trends we’ll be flaunting come Sunday. In the name of bagels, buns and bold lips: the bigger, the brunch-ier.
Brunch is no time to be shy about your look, so going with a bold lip in fuchsia, coral, or deep wine is always a win.
Floral Crowns may be a little much on any day of the week, but Brunch Day is different. Go for a subtle, yet bold take with a braided floral crown.
Pastel Nail Art is a fun yet sophisticated and perfect for a daytime outing with the girls.
Out of the box braids can be way too tedious when you're getting ready for work in the morning, but a later meal allows you the time to dress up your tresses.
A bun the size of your head is very Carrie Bradshaw (read: everything we want to be in life). Other than Fashion Week and a formal occasion, brunch is the only time you can work a larger than life bun atop your head and look like an absolute goddess.
Bold brows are the easiest way to get a "look" without doing much besides a quick brow pencil, which is perfect for the lady who loves to sleep in on the weekends.
A daytime cat eye the perfect accessory for a nude lip and a giant bun.
Outlined Nail Art can be daunting for your boyfriend, but when your hands are on display at the brunch table, you'll be sure to wow even your waitress.
Turn up the heat with a voluminous ponytail, the ultimate classic hairstyle.
Whether you're simply rushing out the door or you're more of a subtle girl, nude lipstick is always pretty and polished.
