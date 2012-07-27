Beauty Inspiration for Brunch This Weekend

Of all life’s simple joys, brunch just about takes the cake when it comes to our list of favorites. There is something so wonderfully delightful about being able to set your alarm clock later, laying in bed for a few minutes before sauntering over to your vanity mirror, and heading to a stress-free meal with your closest girlfriends. For the beauty-obsessed world, brunch holds an even greater treasure: the ability to test out all of the looks you’re too skeptical about wearing during the week.

When it comes to brunch and current beauty trends, it’s now or never to get your feet wet with whatever look you’ve been dying to try. Much like fashion, there is a huge difference between beauty for men and beauty for women. While it may be an outlandish choice on a dinner date, a fuchsia lip is never out of place in the company of eggs benedict, a glass of orange juice, and your best friends. After planning a brunch out this weekend, we put together a list of all the beauty trends we’ll be flaunting come Sunday. In the name of bagels, buns and bold lips: the bigger, the brunch-ier.

Take a peek at our favorites and tell us which look is on your brunch menu in the comment section below.