Sweet Tooth: Beauty Ingredients Good Enough To Eat

You’ve most likely heard the common phrase: “you are what you eat,” but does that extend to what you use? There’s no doubt about the benefits food-inspired ingredients have in your favorite products, but how do you choose the right ones? We caught up with three beauty experts to dish on their favorite ingredients just in time for the holidays. While you may not be able to use grandma’s leftover pie as a face mask, you can indulge in beauty products without the guilt—or the calories.

Recreate Your Past

“Scents and aromas, particularly food-based, have a reputation for triggering memories,” shares Robin White, the global spokesperson for philosophy. “There is nothing more soul-soothing than comfort food—think pumpkin pie, cinnamon buns, gingerbread. Plus, we know that [ingredients found in] nature often have a calming effect.”

MORE: 10 Tricks For Long-Lasting Holiday Lipstick

Find Something Familiar

“Food is often a part of creating that first memory, and fragrance is the key to unlock it,” shares Brooke Harvey-Taylor, President and Founder of Pacifica. “Vanilla is an oil that we use a lot in our fragrance blends, like our Pacifica Island Vanilla collection. Vanilla is said to be an aphrodisiac, stress reliever and an antidepressant.”

The Bee’s Knees

“Consumers are becoming more conscious about what they use on their bodies,” explains Jamyla Bennu, cofounder and “Grand Mixtress” of Oyin Handmade. “Our brand’s name, Oyin, is the Yoruba word for honey. Besides tasting wonderful, honey is one of nature’s most versatile beauty products.”

Essential Oils Are…Essential

“Products with essential oil infusions create an even more enjoyable sensorial experience,” shares White. “For example, the combination of 12 different oils in purity made simple 3-in-1 cleanser can help you unwind. While, using a mint lip balm (like philosophy’s peppermint stick lip shine) will leave you feeling energized and invigorated.”

Try A Fragrance

“Food ingredients popularity ebbs and flows over the years but trend or not, it always has a place in fragrance,” says Harvey Taylor. “What resonates for [Pacifica] fans is a chance to try something new and interesting. For example, Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar fragrance is a vanilla-meets-coconut, yet it has notes of vetiver and woodiness that makes it a truly wearable, sexy scent.”

MORE: How to Achieve a Perfect Lip Stain

Natural Ingredients Can Multitask

“Honey is a natural humectant which helps to maintain supple skin, soft lips, and hydrated hair,” says Bennu. “It also contains natural hydrogen peroxide, which makes it a cleansing aid. In short, honey is one of the best things in the world!” Not into DIY? Try Oyin Handmade’s Honey Wash, a head to toe cleanser perfect for sensitive skin or dry skin.

Some Scents Are Hard to Recreate

“The scent that captures memories best for me is the subtle scent of snow – the crisp, effervescent freshness, clear and clean,” shares White. “I’ve come across a few products that evoke the essence of snow – but it is hard to capture!” Her favorite? philosophy’s snow angel line. “There’s nothing better after a day of skiing than a toasty shower or soak surrounded in creamy bubbles and this heavenly scent.”