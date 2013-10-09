Secret Beauty Ingredient: Pumpkin

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.

It’s no secret that once that first leaf turns from green to orange, you can find us at the nearest coffee shop ordering a pumpkin flavored drink. Really, anything pumpkin flavored and we’re in this time of year. Now, we’re taking things one step further and incorporating pumpkin into our beauty routines.

Besides being rich in vitamin A (which helps to soothe and soften your skin) and vitamin C (which is an antioxidant that helps to protect your skin), pumpkins are one of the best natural ways to hydrate your skin and hair. With natural enzymes, pumpkin helps to dissolve dry skin cells, then hydrate, soothe and soften that skin. Plus, as if this wasn’t enough, pumpkin is fantastic for fighting acne. In skin care products containing pumpkin, the ingredient helps to reduce pore size, reduce redness and control excess oil, all of which banishes those pimples you’ve been dealing with.

Though you can DIY some pumpkin hair or face mask recipes at home, there are a slew of products containing pumpkin that we absolutely love. Above are our picks for the best beauty products containing pumpkin as a main ingredient!

