Secret Beauty Ingredient: Pumpkin

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.
It’s no secret that once that first leaf turns from green to orange, you can find us at the nearest coffee shop ordering a pumpkin flavored drink. Really, anything pumpkin flavored and we’re in this time of year. Now, we’re taking things one step further and incorporating pumpkin into our beauty routines.
Besides being rich in vitamin A (which helps to soothe and soften your skin) and vitamin C (which is an antioxidant that helps to protect your skin), pumpkins are one of the best natural ways to hydrate your skin and hair. With natural enzymes, pumpkin helps to dissolve dry skin cells, then hydrate, soothe and soften that skin. Plus, as if this wasn’t enough, pumpkin is fantastic for fighting acne. In skin care products containing pumpkin, the ingredient helps to reduce pore size, reduce redness and control excess oil, all of which banishes those pimples you’ve been dealing with.
Though you can DIY some pumpkin hair or face mask recipes at home, there are a slew of products containing pumpkin that we absolutely love. Above are our picks for the best beauty products containing pumpkin as a main ingredient!
Pumpkin isn't just for pie anymore!
If you've ever tried a Kate Somerville exfoliating treatment, you know how amazing your skin feels afterwards. This one is our favorite because it's packed with papaya and pumpkin enzymes to buff away dead skin cells to reveal smooth, glowing skin.
Kate Somerville ExoliKate Body Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $65, Sephora.com
If you're looking to put a radiance boost into your face, this masque is for you. Packed with essential fatty acids and vitamins A and C, this treatment works to stimulate cell turnover and improve your skin's texture.
June Jacobs Perfect Pumpkin Peeling Enzyme Masque, $78, JuneJacobs.com
Infused with pumpkin extract and enzymes, this body lotion helps improve skin elasticity and tone.
Arcona Pumpkin Body Lotion, $35, Arcona.com
When used in damp hair, this pumpkin soufflè acts as a light holding cream, helping to reduce frizz and giving your hair extra shine.
Healthy Sexy Hair Pumpkin Whipped Soufflé, $30.99, Sleekhair.com
This enzyme cream prepares your skin for maximum penetration of serums and moisturizers, plus gets rid of all of those impurities.
Sonya Dakar Enzyme Peeling Cream, $85, SonyaDakar.com
From the creator of Wen hair care that we all know and love comes this pumpkin conditioner, which gives hair an extra boost of health with each use.
Wen Ginger Pumpkin Cleansing Conditioner, $36.95, Amazon.com
We love basically anything that comes from Philosophy, but this pumpkin scented body wash is our favorite during this time of year.
Philosophy Homemade Pumpkin Pie Shampoo, Shower Gel and Bubble Bath, $16.50, Macys.com
Talk about hydration! This skin cream helps to moisturize your skin with pumpkin seed oil, promoting collagen production and a quick renewal of cells.
MyChelle Pumpkin Renew Cream, $27.25, MyChelle.com