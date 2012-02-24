Beauty Infomercials We’ve Totally Fallen For

Sometimes, we just can’t help but be sucked in to the infomercials lighting up our televisions at 2 AM. We’re aware that the products featured in infomercials are almost always full of way too many promises too keep — most times, they wind up sitting in our apartments for months before we rediscover them and hope that they’ll finally fulfill their original promises, until we’re let down again.

The products in the slide show above are a totally different story. Any time one of these wunderkinds pops onto the TV our eyes become glued and we can’t help but pull out the MasterCard.Take a gander and tell us whether or not you’re addicted to infomercial beauty like us.