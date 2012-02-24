Beauty Infomercials We’ve Totally Fallen For

Sometimes, we just can’t help but be sucked in to the infomercials lighting up our televisions at 2 AM. We’re aware that the products featured in infomercials are almost always full of way too many promises too keep — most times, they wind up sitting in our apartments for months before we rediscover them and hope that they’ll finally fulfill their original promises, until we’re let down again.
The products in the slide show above are a totally different story. Any time one of these wunderkinds pops onto the TV our eyes become glued and we can’t help but pull out the MasterCard.Take a gander and tell us whether or not you’re addicted to infomercial beauty like us.
Wen Hair Care
Is it just us, or is every person featured in the Wen infomercial the most serene, beautiful person you've ever seen? If calm happiness is the end result of using Wen, we're in.
(Wenhaircare.com)
Bare Minerals
Who can resist having flawless skin without heavy makeup? The Bare Minerals commercial gets us every time.
(Sephora.com)
Cindy Crawford's Meaningful Beauty
Call us crazy, but Cindy Crawford could put her name on just about anything and we'd buy it. It's kind of a huge win-win that she created a skincare line that's actually meaningful and beautiful.
Meaningfulbeauty.com
Ped Egg
When you don't have time to run to the nail salon but the only shoe option for your day's outfit is a pair of sandals, the Ped Egg is more than tempting. Perhaps a little weird, but hey, it gets the job done, right?
(Target.com)
Proactiv
Justin Beiber, Naya Rivera and Katy Perry have all been spokespeople for Proactiv and we can't help but be intrigued at every single "Before and After" shot we see on these commercials.
(Proactiv.com)
Love That White Smile
With the practically illegal amounts of coffee that we drink, white teeth are wishful thinking. That's why we were so drawn in to the Love That White Smile line.
(Lovethatwhitesmile.com)
InStyler
Girls on the go, there is finally a styling tool to condense all of the steps to get perfect hair. The InStyler brushes, straightens, and silkens hair in one easy step. Too good to be true? Maybe, but we're still inclined to buy.
(Amazon.com)
RapidLash
10 times out of 10 we say yes to more eyelashes. Clearly we can't turn down RapidLash, promising to quickly grow more lashes. Yes, please!
(DermStore.com)
Bare Lifts
Everyone needs a pick me up now and then, right? Bare Lifts invisibly lift up your chest and give you an extra perk. We'd give it a try.
(Amazon.com)
Luminess Air
At home airbrushing?! You'd have to pay us not to buy this from an infomercial. Luminess Air gives you an airbrushing system at home so that you can look like the stars without paying the price. Sounds like a good deal to us.
(Luminessair.com)