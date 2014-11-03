13 Books to Read If You Want to Work in the Beauty Industry

For those of you who are completely and utterly in love with the world of beauty—cosmetics, hair, skincare, everything—chances are making a career out of your passion for beauty has crossed your mind at least once. Similar to the fashion world, it seems like a difficult field to get into. Luckily, there are some seriously useful and brilliant books out there to give you all the insider knowledge you’ll need to be successful in the wonderful world of beauty.
Whether you’re looking to become a backstage makeup artist at some of the biggest runway shows out there, the CEO of your own skincare company, a beauty marketer or anything else along those lines, hearing the genius tips and tricks that these books offer can definitely give you the information you need to be as successful as possible.
We’ve gathered 13 of the most information-filled beauty industry books to help you launch your dream beauty career.
Make Up: Your Life Guide to Beauty, Style, and Success--Online and Off by Michelle Phan
Ever since Youtube beauty guru, Michelle Phan, posted her first video on the web, she's been an instant hit. She dedicated herself to inspire millions of people and that's exactly what she's done. In her new book, she's complied all her best wisdom from creating the perfect smokey eye to creating an online empire.
Makeup Artist Money Manual by Theresa Amundsen
For those of you who are aspiring makeup artists, reading Makeup Artist Money Manual is a sure way to get the insider knowledge you'll need to know in order to make the most out of your makeup artistry business.
Branded Beauty: How Marketing Changed the Way We Look by Mark Tungate
For aspiring beauty marketers, this is the book for you. Since beauty is a multi-billion dollar global industry, there's a lot to learn about how it got to this point. Mark Tungate will take you through the history of beauty marketing—the good and the bad—and his idea of what the future of beauty marketing might look like.
Beauty Queen: Inside the Reign of Avon's Andrea Jung by Deborrah Himsel
If there's one beauty brand that you, your mom and your grandmother use, more than likely, it's Avon. Andrea Jung was the former head of Avon and arguably the world’s most charismatic and effective CEO. Former VP, Debborah Himsel, uses Andrea Jung as an example to answer two questions: What makes leaders great? And what makes them fail?
Pretty Honest: The Straight-Talking Beauty Companion by Sali Hughes
With over twenty years of beauty expertise, Sali Hughes will share all the best of her wisdom, advice and knowledge when it comes to showing real women how to make the most of makeup's transformative powers. For someone who wants to work in the beauty industry, this book is a must-read so you'll be armed with the knowledge of how to make anyone look their best from the youngest to the oldest of customers and for any event they call upon you for.
50 Marketing Ideas for the Beauty Products Business by Alison Jones
Anyone who's interested in starting their own business in beauty—whether you'll be selling cosmetics, makeup, toiletries, or skincare—should give this book a read. You'll learn everything from ways to get free publicity, how to deal with complaints, how to source ethical products, tips for attending events and how to be one step ahead of your competitors.
Bobbi Brown Beauty Rules: Fabulous Looks, Beauty Essentials, and Life Lessons by Bobbi Brown
Makeup genius and business woman, Bobbi Brown, is one person we'd love to learn a thing or two from. This woman has been through it all from being a makeup artist to creating her own massive cosmetics company. This is essentially the beauty bible for teens and those in their 20s where Bobbi Brown will share all her tips from actual makeup application to self-esteem boosters and techniques for looking, feeling and being your best.
Beauty Entrepreneurs by Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams will do wonders to teach anyone who's interested in starting their own beauty business all her insider tips on how to start, run and ultimately strive in your business. She's been there, done that, so Michelle will tell you all her tips from a buyer's point of view so you can get the most out of starting your own cosmetics company.
Color Stories: Behind the Scenes of America's Billion-Dollar Beauty Industry by Mary Lisa Gavenas
Business journalist, former beauty editor, and noted scholar on the development of the U.S. beauty industry Mary Lisa Gavenas takes us behind the scenes during the nine months that culminate in the launch of a season's all-important "color stories." You'll discover how different shades become the "must-have" color of the season, how companies make their customers "need" a product and how to do the impossible—start a million dollar makeup line.
Not Just a Pretty Face: The Ugly Side of the Beauty Industry by Stacy Malkan
If you've ever looked at the ingredients in a product, and thought "What even is this?" you'll enjoy reading this book. Not Just a Pretty Face chronicles the quest that led a group of health and environmental activists to the world’s largest cosmetics companies to ask some tough questions and get some pretty interesting answers.