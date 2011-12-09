The Beauty Inc. Awards Honor Evelyn Lauder

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

William Lauder accepted thefirst Corporate Social Responsibility Award on behalf of his mother, Evelyn, at yesterday’s Beauty Inc. Awards. [WWD]

And the color of the year is… Tangerine! Orange lipstick and nails here we come! [Time]

Do you choose your fragrance based off of what your significant other likes?Selena Gomez apparently does. [Bellasugar Australia]

We wouldn’t mind if the snow held off for a few more weeks, but we definitely don’t mind these types of snowflakes.[Refinery 29]

And Finally, it’s the fragrance that won’t go away. Justin Bieber does another spoof commercial for his fragrance Someday that addresses the fathers of his teenage fans. [Oh No They Didn’t]