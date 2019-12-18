I’m Redecorating My Apartment and Using Pretty Little Beauty Products as Decor

Scroll To See More Images

If I weren’t a beauty editor, interior design would be my hustle and HGTV would be my employer. I grew up watching my mom effortlessly change our house decor with the seasons and often wondered how she just knew where things went. Eventually, I started taking mental notes and by the time I settled into my first New York spot–a surprisingly comfy two-bedroom railroad apartment–her influence was felt in very room I volunteered to make over. Now that I’ve graduated to a one-bedroom all my own, I’ve realized just how long and expensive it is to do alone, so I’m saving money and time with beauty home decor products.

The redecorating process is essentially like playing with a Rubik’s cube. It starts relatively simple. You think, “okay, I just need to replace this chair, take down this picture and put a basket there.” But when the new chair finally comes in and you put it together, the couch next to it looks out of place. Easy enough–you sell the couch and use the money to buy a new one. But then the basket on the other side has to be moved to another spot, where you will inevitably replace everything around it so your new purchase doesn’t go to waste. Before you know it, your credit card is maxed out and you’re forced to take a break so you can hatch a game plan that won’t leave you decorating in circles.

I’ve become a pro at scouring the discount shelves at TJMaxx, discovering hidden treasure in vintage shops and comparing prices between big-box retailers. But repurposing beauty products has been my favorite money-saving hack to date. I am constantly adding to my pile at home, so using something more than a few times is satisfying enough; being able to keep it on display in place of yet another regrettable purchase is icing on the cake. After almost 6 months, I have yet to finish what feels like a never-ending project, but here are just a few of the pretty little things keeping me energized while I figure out how to spackle and paint yet another wall.

Even if you aren’t into this prismatic packaging, there are plenty of worthy alternatives in more subdued tones. Though the fragrance mists and candles are arguably more popular, I actually prefer getting the eau de parfum version of certain scents for the packaging alone. Instead of keeping this on my vanity, it’s sitting pretty between a couple of plants on my bookshelf.

Most of my hangover days are long behind me and I cut off my hair earlier this year, but I am still trying any and everything under the sun. The flask-shaped bottle won me over and when I learned that the 97% natural formula is actually part Irish Whiskey (my liquor of choice), I knew it couldn’t stay on my work desk. When I’ve gone more than a few weeks in between haircuts, I like using this to smooth out my curls and add some shine, but when I’m not using, you can find it sitting behind my kitchen sink.

I can’t remember the last time I used a traditional toothbrush; once you go electronic, you can’t go back. I’ve also never used an electronic toothbrush as fancy as the Phillips Sonicare DiamondClean. There are a lot of functions that make it sort-of fascinating–like an app that keeps track of how good you brushed each area of your mouth–but my favorite is the glass cup that is secretly a charger. Since I live in an oldschool split level and have zero plugs in my bathroom, I keep the cup on my nightstand next to a salt lamp. It balances things out and looks chic AF.

Fragrances almost always have pretty packaging, whether it’s understated or bold. However, a golden juice box is just too unique to not show off. This version of Ulta Beauty’s Eau de Juice just so happens to be my favorite scent too; the top and middle notes are fruity while the base is a spicier patchouli. It also steals the spotlight in my kitchen.

The tassels won me over! The intergalactic cover is kind of cool too. Okay, I love everything about Kesha’s eyeshadow palette, including the colors inside. I’m still waiting for my inner decorator to tell me where it’s permanent spot should be, but for now, it’s next to a similarly colored paperweight (that I made myself!) on the TV stand.

I stopped buying palo santo wood earlier this year because of climate change concerns, so I stretching this palo santo perfume to the last drop. Using it as decor on my living room side table definitely keeps me from using it too frequently, though it’s admittedly difficult since it smells amazing. After a long day at work, I’ll rub this on my temples if I can’t be bothered with getting up from the couch.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.