Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Red Lips Are Out, Karl Lagerfeld Explains Ponytail & More

1. Celebrity makeup artist Ashunti Sheriff says red lipstick is over, or at least evolving. [Glamour]

2. Red alert: even if red lips are going out of style, red hair is in. [Style]

3. Mike Fisher likes to raid Carrie Underwood’s makeup. [People StyleWatch]

4. Katy Perry tweeted a pic of her nails with all the Daria characters. [Twitter]

5. Mary Kay’s iPad app helps consultants sell, receives good ratings. [WWD]

6. Karl Lagerfeld does his own manicures and explains his 35-year-old ponytail. [Fashionista]

7. One of the coolest manicures we’ve seen, Eva Marcille shows off her stilettos nails in different designs. [Allure]

8. Goodbye pimples, this virus may wipe away acne for good. [BellaSugar]

9. Get the look: YSL dress inspired manicure [Stylelist]

10. Steal Joe Zee’s secret to perfect skin [Styleite]

Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

