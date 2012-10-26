Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Michelle Obama Wants to Shop at CVS, Leighton Meester Chopped Her Hair Off, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Are you thinking about investing in some eyelash extensions? Read the “Care Instructions” before you head to the salon. [Glamour]

2. Britney Spears is Lucky’s December cover star – but we can barely recognize her from the photo. What do you think? [Lucky]

3. If you’re searching for a new scent, read this need-to-know trick for getting fragrance right every time. [Bella Sugar]

4. Michelle Obama told Jimmy Kimmel that she just wants to buy her toiletries at CVS like everyone else – beauty aisle shopping buddy, anyone? [Fashionista]

5. Here’s a lineup of the best holiday nail polish collections to try right now. We’ll take one of each, please. [Yahoo! Shine]

6. Clarins is launching a new anti-aging serum, priced at $85. Will you try it? [WWD]

7. Leighton Meester chopped off all of her hair and says she loves the look. What do you think of her new do? [Us Weekly]

8. Dita Von Teese opened up about her beauty secrets, including why she freezes her lipstick. [Elle UK]

9. Would you pay $350 to be slapped in the face? That’s exactly what this new San Francisco salon charges. [Refinery 29]

10. Trying to a top coat that will get the job done? Here’s a review of seven different polishes to keep your nails looking fresher longer. [Huff Po]