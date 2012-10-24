Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Naomie Harris at ‘Skyfall’ Premiere, Gel Manicures Could be Damaging, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Last night at the world premiere of Skyfall, the new bond girl, Naomie Harris, slicked her side-parted hair to one side to reveal a statement piece on her ear. [Style.com]

2. There’s now a refrigerator specifically for your beauty products, would you buy one? [Allure]

3. Heavy foundations can worsen your breakouts. Here’s three products that can banish acne and still cover them up. [Bellasugar]

4. If you didn’t know already, coconut oil is amazing for your skin (and cooking). Here’s the products you should be using. [Into The Gloss]

5. Love gel manicures? You may want to read this because the UV exposure to set and dry the gel could be damaging to your nail beds. [Fashionista]

6. Do you have an extra $480? If so, you can now order Tom Ford’s exclusive 16 color nail set. [SheFinds]

7. The latest beauty trend: no it’s not some strange ingredient. Spas are hosting book club meetings so now you can get a pedi and discuss the latest book! [Glamour]

8. The scientific evidence behind hair supplements isn’t so great, but that doesn’t mean they won’t work for you. [Refinery 29]

9. This blog is taking off after the author posts a photo of herself in her underwear to show that she’s not ashamed of her curves or stretch marks. The post has almost 100,000 comments. [Body Love Blog]

10. Mitt Romney may be getting spray tans in his own hotel room to avoid being seen, but the Romney campaign denies he that he spray tans at all. [BuzzFeed]