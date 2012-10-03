Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: A Real-Life Anime Girl, Beer Shampoo For Your Hair, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. This 19-year-old girl spends hours a day transforming herself into a real life Anime. [Buzzfeed]

2. Learn how to accessorize your hair with yarn. It’s actually cute – we were shocked too. [Glamour]

3. There is a shampoo and conditioner called Broo, which contains beer, because it helps to make your hair healthy and shiny. [The Cut]

4. Many of the social media shopping sites you frequent are actually paying users for their recommendations. [NY Times]

5. Sofia Vergara really opens up in the latest issue of Lucky, noting that she “Isn’t there to look intelligent” and will most likely be getting a breast lift one of these days. [Fashion Etc.]

6. Many people know Guido Palau as a hairstylist, because he is a world-renowned creator of hair trends. But what they don’t know, is that he also collaborates on hair accessories, like the creation made at McQueen. [Style.com]

7. Gwen Stefani’s birthday is today, so what better way to celebrate her than to take a trip down memory lane of her beauty looks? [Bellasugar]

8. In honor of fall, dress your nails in this fun Argyle pattern. [Birchbox]

9. For those of you lucky enough to be in NJ, Boston or NYC, Salon Week has begun, bringing discounts to select spots in your those areas. [Allure]

10. How to get the crystallized Dior Spring 2013 eyes (just in case you want to bling out for Halloween). [Elle.com]