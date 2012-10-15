Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Dakota Fanning Dyes Hair Brown, Ashley Greene On Marie Claire, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Dakota Fanning dyed her hair brown over the weekend, announcing it via Instagram. [Instyle]

2. Ashley Greene stuns on the November cover of Marie Claire with bronze shadow and a sultry blowout. [Oh No They Didn’t]

3. Condition your hair with dessert – a Banana Milkshake Hair Mask (we’re serious). [Glamour]

4. For Disney’s next animated feature, the star of the movie, Periwinkle (Tinkerbell’s BFF) had her very own celebrity hairstylist, Ken Paves. [Allure]

5. Copy the boho-glam look in Free People’s latest catalog from this behind-the-scenes video from the set. [Refinery 29]

6. Is your skin freaking out with the changing weather? Facialist Johanna Vargas has tips to calm it down. [Birchbox]

7. Find out how to get the hair you really want, from these 10 reasons that tell you why you don’t have it yet. [Bellasugar]

8. Apparently the “Croyden Facelift” (made popular by Kate Moss’ taut hairstyles) isn’t so safe for your hair and scalp. [Fashion Etc.]

9. Yes, we’ve heard of Oprah’s Favorite Things, but what are makeup legend Pat McGrath’s favorite things? [T Magazine]

10. Halloween nail polish doesn’t just have to be about nail art – it can also be about that perfect orange nail polish! [Instyle]