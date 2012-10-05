Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: OPI’s James Bond Nail Polish, Bill Rancic for Rogaine, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Carine Roitfeld compares herself to Frida Kahlo when discussing her brows. We’d have to agree. [The Cut]

2. In celebration of 50 years of James Bond, OPI has created a 007 line. [Glamour]

3. Makeup artists and hairstylists are known for their tricks backstage, learn them all. [Fashionista]

4. Bella Thorne’s nails match her overly-detailed dress. We’re not even exaggerating. [Bellasugar]

5. Bill Rancic is the new spokesperson for Rogaine, bringing a younger look (and a cute face if we do say so ourselves) to the brand. [WWD]

6. Candie’s has launched their first beauty line, with fragrance and lip gloss. [Fashion Etc.]

7. Carrie Underwood says that she tends to like her bigger hair because it makes the rest of her look smaller. [People StyleWatch]

8. Francois Nars discusses Andy Warhol, how he’s been inspired by him, and how he thinks they would have been great friends if they had had the chance to meet. [The Cut]

9. Vidal Sassoon’s daughter, Eden, has opened a salon in West Hollywood. [Style.com]

10. Olivia Thirlby has been killing it on the red carpet lately. Learn how to get her textured bob. [Glamour]