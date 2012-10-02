Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Nicki Minaj’s Hair Changes Give Her a High, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Nicki Minaj explains her penchant for crazy hairstyles by saying, “Every time I change my hair it’s a high.” [People StyleWatch]

2. Get inspired by Marc Jacobs’ latest fragrance, Dot, for a fun DIY manicure. [Beauty Blitz]

3. The best part of backstage at fashion week? All of the secrets from the pros, like mysterious cocktails of products and what they can do for you. [Allure]

4. Need a plastic surgeon? Go to the “beauty broker” who assesses your needs and then places you with the best surgeon to match. Really. [The Cut]

5. Ashley Greene teams up with mark on a new product set to stop dating abuse. [BellaSugar]

6. Try out some of the best trends from spring fashion week now (with good products to experiment with too!) [Refinery 29]

7. For Chloe’s spring show, makeup artist Diane Kendal created copper cat eyes that were to-die-for. [Style.com]

8. Katy Perry brings the glamour for GHD’s latest set of campaigns, styled by Danilo. [Fashion Etc.]

9. Miranda Kerr’s job is to look flawless, and the VS model does it well. Get her smokey eye look from her latest campaign ad. [Elle.com]

10. Paris Jackson caused quite the Internet flurry yesterday playing around with wigs on set of Lundon’s Bridge and the Three Keys and Tweeting her Miley Cyrus lookalike hair ‘do. [People StyleWatch]

[Image via Getty/Dave Kotinsky]