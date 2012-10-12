Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Maybelline Launches Nail Stickers, LiLo Dyes Hair, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Maybelline is releasing their own line of nail stickers as a limited-edition collection for the month of November. [Maybelline Press Release]

2. The Australian beauty brand Becca is working on a comeback, redefining it’s line of product as a diverse brand for all shades. [WWD]

3. Karl Lagerfeld’s collaboration with Shu Uemura is the most affordable (and practical) line that we’ve ever seen from Lagerfeld. [Glamour]

4. Lindsay Lohen dyed her hair back to her natural shade, red, but it’s not the best dye job .. [People StyleWatch]

5. E.l.f cosmetics is making moves – and expanding their main product line with innovative products – yet maintaining their low price-points. [WWD]

6. Kiehl’s annual commissioned holiday collaboration is back, and this year pop surrealist Kenny Scharf teamed up with the brand on colorful labels (and a limited-edition collectible). [Style.com]

7. Need to branch out with your beauty collection? Here are six Indie beauty brands you need to know. [Refinery 29]

8. Learn how to get catwoman costume makeup for this Halloween. [Bellasugar]

9. Just in case you had any doubts, here is a close-up of Jessica Chastain’s absolutely flawless skin. [The Cut]

10. Illegal “butt pumping parties” have not gone away, and victims are now speaking out, such as Apryl Michelle Brown, who lost both her legs as a result. [Essence]