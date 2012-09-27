Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: K-Stew Talks the End of “Twilight” & Meet the Woman Behind Gaga’s Scent

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Kristen Stewart talks about the end of “Twilight,” being the face of Florabotanica, and never wearing a scent before the age of 15. [Beauty Counter Blog]

2. Going on 10 years using Proactiv, Kaley Cuoco claims that her face glows due to the products, and she literally never wears makeup anymore. [People StyleWatch]

3. Find out the best nude nail polish picks (based on your skin tone) since neutral nails are coming back in a big way. [Bellasugar]

4. Diddy brought his adorable twin girls for a mani pedi, so we have to ask, what age did you start professionally grooming your nails? [Allure]

5. Dawn Goldworm, the woman behind Lady Gaga’s fragrance creation, explains just how she transformed Gaga’s inspirations into a scent. [Refinery 29]

6. So apparently the “bagelhead” buzz is back (you know, those people in Japan who like to insert saline into their foreheads to make them look like bagels) and now even National Geographic is chronicling it. [The Cut]

7. Lea Michele can’t stop gushing about being the face of L’Oreal – and apparently she’s working on her debut pop album … get excited “Glee” fans. [WWD]

8. Makeup legend Pat McGrath explains the essential fall trends (and how to rock them) including that crucial tip of making a liner last. [Elle News]

9. Makeup artists use an array of products backstage that you wouldn’t necessary pluck from a drugstore shelf. Now you can add them to your own makeup bag. [Who What Wear]

10. John Masters Organics has taken the care of your pets in mind, and developed a line of organic shampoo and conditioners for your pets. [The Moment]