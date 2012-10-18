Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Fragrance Ad, 24K Gold Dior Tattoos, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Khloe Kardashian Odom and Lamar Odom are releasing a second scent, Unbreakable Joy, for the holidays and the ad is pretty … joyful? [People StyleWatch]

2. Paris Hilton is suing a perfumer for using her name on a fragrance with the moniker “Paris Paris” because you know, nothing else could have inspired him … [The Cut]

3. Find your perfect scent with the help of some experts and the fashion-savvy set. [Harper’s Bazaar]

4. Find out what fall hair trends you need now, and the details on each and every look. [Nylon]

5. Just in case you need 24K gold tattoos for Halloween (or any time) Dior now makes them. [She Finds]

6. It’s no secret that French beauty is a covetable thing, but is it possible to steal Parisian skin secrets? [Refinery 29]

7. Hair accessories have become a huge trend over the past few seasons, but we’re no longer craving the preppy Blair Waldorf look – now it’s all about the edge. [Bellasugar]

8. 90s beauty is back with a vengeance but learn how to do it right this time so you won’t have more beauty regrets to look back on. [Allure]

10. A study done with users of tanning beds finds that they know the risks, but continue to use the beds for relaxation (and a great tan, of course). [NYDN]