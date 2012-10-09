Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Katy Perry’s Obama Nails, Britney Spears’ New Fragrance, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Katy Perry’s getting political. She’s proudly showing her support for Obama…on her nails. [Hollywood Life]

2. Rihanna has gone blonde for an ad for her new fragrance, Nude. [Twitter]

3. Advice on how to wear red lipstick that you’ve never heard before, from makeup artist Dick Page. [Bellasugar]

4. British model Jemma Kidd’s beauty line is going bankrupt, but you can still purchase the products on eBay. [Racked]

5. Britney Spears has a new fragrance, and it’s advertised as “2 fragrances in 1.” Will we feel like two different people, Britney? [The Cut]

6. Some of the Birchbox goop boxes will be filled with Sprout products, a Brooklyn-based skincare line that uses five or fewer ingredients. [Birchbox]

7. Get 9 Halloween ideas from the staff at Allure. [Allure]

8. Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” shares her beauty regimen. [Refinery 29]

9. Kristen Stewart will be doing an interview for Balenciaga, and you get to ask the questions! [Grazia]

10. Sisley, mostly known for its skincare line, is expanding its color collection with a luxurious blush. [Style.com]