Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Hair Wisdom, A YSL Lipstick Sculpture, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Jennifer Aniston has gotten Justin Theroux on board with her love of Living Proof, mainly because it’s all they keep in their shower. [People StyleWatch]

2. Sadly, Elizabeth Moss has ditched her awesome platinum locks and is back to being a brunette – we’ll miss that amazing bleached crop. [Glamour]

3. Cody Horn of “Magic Mike” chopped her hair into an asymmetrical crop, and we’re loving the look. [Instyle]

4. A sculpture made completely out of YSL lipstick (330 pounds to be exact) is on display in Paris. [WWD]

5. Rashida Jones shows us how to pull off matchy-matchy eyeliner, by matching her blue liner to her blue dress. [The Cut]

6. Do you remember those rings that changed based on your mood? Now you can get the same effect with your lip gloss. [Who What Wear]

7. Erin Wasson explains the bare bones of her beauty routine. [Into the Gloss]

8. Learn exactly what to use (or what treatments to get) to erase wrinkles, without ruining your skin. [T Magazine]

9. Explore Aerin Lauder’s gorgeous office and glimpse her newly launched Aerin line. [Refinery 29]

10. Get 5 easy steps for covering up that annoying pimple. [Bellasugar]

[Image via Getty/Kevin Winter]