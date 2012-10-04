Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Emma Stone’s New Revlon Ads, Salma Hayek’s Beauty Tips, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Go behind the scenes of Emma Stone’s latest Revlon campaign, the Shanghai collection. [Elle.com]

2. There were plenty of hair accessories during fashion month, from head scarves to pearls to headbands worn backwards. [Style.com]

3. And back to Emma Stone: Her fabulous red lips at Miu Miu were Chanel’s Rouge Allure Lipstick in Exaltee. [Glamour]

4. Salma Hayek reveals that the secret to good skin and happiness is fatty food and alcohol. FINALLY. [Jezebel]

5. Goop has teamed up with Birchbox to curate their October box – we can only imagine what will end up in them! [Birchbox]

6. Amanda Seyfried sported a bold purple lip to Miu Miu, which means that blonde, fair skinned ladies everywhere can actually pull off purple. [People StyleWatch]

7. Watch Kirsten Dunst gaze all sexy-like at the camera and caress some flowers for Bulagri’s new fragrance film. [Fashion Etc.]

8. Jennifer Lawrence landed the cover of Vogue UK, with a mauve lip and violet smokey eyes. [Racked]

9. The best hashtag to come out of fashion week has to be #ModelProblems, which consisted of a variety of models tweeting about “3 hrs of prep for 30 seconds of walking” and many, many more. [NY Times]

10. Find out what the top four hair trends are for fall – and which ones you should be avoiding. [Bellasugar]