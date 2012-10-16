Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Teen Cancer Patient Named CoverGirl, One Direction to Launch Scent, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Teen cancer patient (and aspiring makeup artist) Talia, who caught our attention a few months back with her astonishing YouTube tutorials has been named an honorary CoverGirl after a recent appearance on “The Ellen Show.” [Racked]

2. Are your nails constantly breaking? Here are 9 reasons why you don’t have the nails you want. [Bellasugar]

3. One Direction is hopping on the fragrance trend and releasing their own next summer. [The Cut]

4. See Julianne Hough’s gorgeous hairstyle from last night. [Glamour]

5. Want to switch stylists without it being awkward? Read this advice. [Style.com]

6. Fashion muse Liz Goldwyn is teaming up with MAC to create makeup bags for the holidays. [WWD]

7. Find out how often you should do chemical peels, and how many is too many. [T Magazine]

8. Find out how to get Lauren Conrad’s burgundy lip. [Allure]

9. How to get the perfect deep side part. [Birchbox]

10. Try these Charlotte Olympia inspired DIY Halloween nails. [Elle]