Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Coolest Beauty Collabs in History, Snail Creams, More

1. Find out what the coolest beauty collaborations have been in history – there are a lot of them! [Birchbox]

2. Makeup artist Scott Barnes talks us through how to get adjusted to fall makeup. [People StyleWatch]

3. Emmanuelle Chriqui has been named the face of Mineral Fusion cosmetics. [WWD]

4. Snail creams have been around in beauty products for years, and they’re becoming more and more popular to be included in brand’s beauty products. [Fashionista]

5. Jemma Kidd’s beauty line just may go out of business, as she’s filed for bankruptcy (or “administration” in Britain). [The Cut]

6. Scarlett Johanasson tries out a ’60s style crop for her new “Hitchcock” film. [Just Jared]

7. Prada is selling a super-sized, super-expensive version of Prada Candy, for those who never want to run out … [Racked]

8. In case you’re searching for an eyelash upgrade, here’s everything you need to know about scoring some new fake fringe. [Refinery 29]

9. Here’s photographic evidence that MAC’s Lady Danger lipstick actually does look good on everyone. [Glamour]

10. Do you have dating deal-breakers? As in, a unibrow, hairy back, or long toenails? Find out what happens when they go too far … [Allure]