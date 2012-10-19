Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Chanel No.5 Ad Campaign Spoof, Flu-Proof Your Makeup Bag, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Conan O’Brien’s body with Brad Pitt’s head in the new Chanel No.5 ad. Enough said. [Styleite]

2. French drug manufacturer Sanofi SA is teaming up with Coca-Cola on a beauty drink. That we’ll obviously be trying. [Glamour]

3. Melania Trump is taking her knowledge of caviar, and launching a skin care line. [WWD]

4. Here’s a list of around-the-house tools that you need for your DIY nail art kit. [Bellasugar]

5. Dita Von Teese has announced the launch of her second fragrance, Rouge, to launch in Germany next month. [Instyle]

6. Britney Spears channeled Wonder Woman for her latest fragrance campaign shoot. [People StyleWatch]

7. Penelope Cruz’s tousled updo and bold brows cover Vogue Spain’s November issue. [Fashion Gone Rogue]

8. Roberto Cavalli’s second fragrance for women, Just Cavalli, will have Georgia May Jagger as the face. [WWD]

9. The Organic Pharmacy is upping it’s beauty technology, offering DNA tests to match you with your makeup. [Telegraph]

10. Learn how to flu-proof your makeup bags with these tips. [Huffington Post]