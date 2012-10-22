Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Britney Spears Gets Bangs, Chloe’s New Ad, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. Britney Spears stripped her hair of the My Little Pony color and got bangs over the weekend. [People StyleWatch]

2. OPI has recruited top athletes such as Gabby Douglas, Serena Williams and Misty May-Treanor for a campaign to show off the strength of their GelColor salon service. [WWD]

3. Finnish model Suvi Koponen stars in the latest installment of Chloe’s fragrance campaigns. [Fashion Gone Rogue]

4. Learn how to get that perfect neutral-hued pout from Burberry’s Artistic Consultant Wendy Rowe. [Elle]

5. The face of Dolce & Gabbana Pour Femme, Laetitia Casta, talks about how we should enjoy life and how we may as well “just go for it” with our makeup. [Style.com]

6. Here are 21 reasons that you’re breaking out and how to fix it. [Bellasugar]

7. We may think that just because they cost more expensive hair dryers will work better, but are they really worth the hefty price tag? [The Cut]

8. San Francisco Giants catcher Hector Sanchez wore yellow nail stickers during NLCS Game 4 so that the pitcher could better see his signals. We knew the boys were getting jealous of our easy nail art. [USA Today]

9. It was bound to happen (and Conan O’Brien already did it) but Brad Pitt’s Chanel No.5 commercial was made to be spoofed – so SNL made fun of it four different times. [Glamour]

10. Learn how to get that perfect nude nail, since we all know that we can’t have all crazy nail art ALL of the time. [Allure]