Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Brad Pitt Chanel Teaser Released, Blake Lively’s Hair Secret, More

1. Chanel releases the shortest teaser ever for Brad Pitt’s upcoming Chanel No.5 campaign. Seriously. [Elle.com]

2. Hair accessories were everywhere for Spring 2013, so get inspired now. [Fashionista]

3. Chanel’s creative director of makeup Peter Philips describes how the platinum eyes were inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s new floors. [Style.com]

4. Pictures have been released of Nicole Kidman as Grace Kelly in “Grace of Monaco.” She has big shoes to fill … [Refinery 29]

5. Do you still use bar soap to wash your face? You may not want to after reading this … [Bellasugar]

6. The “My Little Pony” hair look is certainly sticking around, with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears spotted with bright strands just the other day. [People StyleWatch]

7. The powerful fragrance ingredient Iso E Super adapts and blends into your skin so it can smell differently on every single person who tries it. [Allure]

8. With “Gossip Girl” returning for it’s final season, Blake Lively reveals that to get her piecey waves she relies on Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. [Instyle]

9. Find out why you’re always getting pesky little zits in the same spots. [The Cut]

10. Get 5 genius hair ideas for chignons from Mark Townsend, Lea Michele’s hairstylist. [Refinery 29]