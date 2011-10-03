Beauty High’s Best of Spring 2012 Fashion Week Beauty Awards

After weeks of covering the showsbackstage and scouring around for upcoming spring 2012 beauty trends, we couldn’t help but come up with the idea of the Fashion Week Beauty Awards. We’ve pitted the four major fashion week cities including New York, London, Milan, and Paris against each other in top categories like most creative nails, sexiest hair, kissable lips, and overall avant-garde makeup looks. See below to find out which title each fashion week took home!

Sexiest Hair: Milan Fashion Week

After a week full of trends like “just came out of the water” and “horsetail-to-sleek ponytails” in New York, we were relieved to see that we could rely on Milan Fashion Week to continue its reputation as the stalwart of sexiness — especially when it comes to hair. As the third major fashion week, we anticipated models’ tresses to be less than shiny and healthy. But stylists still managed to execute the sleekest looks imaginable in everything from very “done-looking” dos to a “just stepped out of a drop top” sexy disarray. Hair superstar Guido Palau for Redken offset the micro-mini lengths and ultra-studded dresses at Versace with long, thick bouncy locks, while Eugene Souleiman for Wella showed the Missoni girl certainly had a GOOD time the night before (wink, wink) with a tousled bed head style pulled into a rolled ponytail and secured with combs in the back.

Most Creative Nails: New York Fashion Week

“Don’t you dare show me a boring nail,” seemed to be the silent dictate that went out across NYC. Perhaps we’re lucky to have the passionate and talented nail superstars like Jan Arnold and the entire CND team as well as Deborah Lippmann, Nonie Creme of butterLONDON and Jin Soon Choi as fixtures of the backstage beauty scene. Some of our favorites this season included Choi’s Prabal Gurung tri-colored nail options, The Blonds’ high-powered bling by CND, and Rodarte’s dark, glitter-infused custom nail by Lippmann. The best part? There’s almost always a way to DIY these looks at home!

Best Avant-Garde Beauty: London Fashion Week

We really thought that Paris was going to take the cake on this one, but to our pleasant surprise, London took the lead for the most avant-garde makeup looks for Spring 2012. Rainbow Brite-inspired faces seemed to reign supreme (like the contoured and color-blasted face canvases at Vivienne Westwood Red Label, created by Alex Box for M.A.C. Cosmetics and the beautifully placed rainbow eyelids found at Michael Van Der Ham, and the neon, mile-long eyelashes at Rohmir). On a slightly more subtle note, we loved the high drama of the intensely winged-out cat eyes at Jonathan Saunders, the sculpted lids at Mark Fast and the cotton candy-dipped lips at Mary Ktanztrou (which were reminiscent of the Richard Chai Love pouts we saw a week earlier). These looks are certainly not meant to wear to your 9-5 job, but as far as runway-worthy beauty goes, they’re certainly the cream of the crop!

Most Kissable Lips: Paris Fashion Week:

Guys really dig planting smooches on us when our lips aren’t coated in gooey lip gloss or dark, vibrant hues that may (god forbid!) momentarily leave a mark on their lips or cheek. By and large, Paris Fashion Week showed extremely natural faces with a touch of lip color. Hermes, Barbara Bui, Balmain, Kenzo, all sported the au naturale lip, while Tom Pecheux for M.A.C. Cosmetics (at the Givenchy show) stated that he merely used Chapstick on the models!











