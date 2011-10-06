Beauty High Picks: Our October Must-Haves

Leaves are changing, iced coffee is being traded in for Pumpkin Spice lattes, and scarves are being busted out from the back of the closet once again. Fall is here, which means you can’t possibly keep using the same tired products from last summer! Check out our slideshow for our favorite October picks, and be sure not to miss any of these fall must-haves!
Revlon's new Expressionists Collection, designed by makeup guru Gucci Westman, is the perfect way to shimmer into the holiday season. The 17-piece pink, purple, blue and gray collection contains new shades of Liquid Lipstick and Super Lustrous Lipstick, as well as four new glittery nail enamels ($4.79 each) and five sparkly Luxurious Color Diamond Lust Eye Shadows ($4.99 each). The eyeshadows are definitely the standout here. Westman really took a risk with the glitter, and we think it totally paid off. You never find shadows this pigmented at a drugstore price! We want them all, and at this price, we can afford it. Our favorite if we had to pick would probably be Neptune Star, a dark glittery teal perfect for attempting the blue smoky eyes we saw on the runways this season.
(Revlon Expressionists Collection, $4.79-10.99, revlon.com)
This Swedish brand's shine serum is perfect for protecting your ends during windy October days. The tiny 1-ounce package packs a major punch using "Ocean Silk Technology," extracting proteins and minerals from sea algaes to provide shine and protection to damaged ends. As a bonus, the product is completely free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic dyes, and other harmful chemicals.
(Sachajuan Shine Serum, $30, sephora.com)
Following the revolutionary OPI Crackle topcoat comes the next big thing for nails this fall. Exclusively available at Sephora, London brand Nails Inc. has introduced a two-shade collection that seems basic at first. However, before your nails dry, you hold the magnetic cap to the polish up to your freshly painted nails, and the magnetic particles separate. Depending on the angle you hold the cap at, you can create all kinds of different, cool, 3D wave-like effects on your nails. Currently available are the purple Houses of Paliament shade (pictured), or the chrome Tralfagar Square ($16 each).
(Nails Inc. Magnetic Polish, $16 each, sephora.com)
Our lips are loving Maybelline's awesome new lip balm offering, Baby Lips. Cute packaging, yummy flavors, and an ultra-soft formula that leaves our lips softer than a baby's what's there not to love? There are six versions of the basic balm altogether, ranging from clear to tinted, and all with a scrumptious flavor and scent. Wear them alone as amazing guard against fall's cold wind, or under lipstick to protect your lips. My favorite is Cherry Me, a sheer red that tastes like a delicious lollipop. The best part? At a mere $3.50 each, you can afford to buy all six!
(Maybelline Baby Lips Lip Balm Collection, $3.50 each, target.com)
The first perfume to be released from Tom Ford's signature collection, Violet Blonde is a sexy, flowery musk that is a must-have for sophisticated ladies to wear as fall turns to winter. The complex fragrance contains violet leaf, Italian mandarin, pink pepper, Tuscan iris absolute, Tuscan orris butter, Sambac jasmine and sampaquita. Our favorite part? The epitome of a sexy and powerful lady, Lara Stone, starring in the fragrance's campaign. Do we pretend we are her when we spray this on? You bet.
(Tom Ford Beauty Violet Blonde Private Blend Eau de Parfum, $100-145, saksfifthavenue.com)
The new, exclusive, must-have blush this fall is the Tarina Tarantino Dollskin Cheek collection, available only at Sephora stores. Known for her gaudy, sparkly jewelry designs, Tarantino has a way of making women feel like a girl playing dress up again much like how we sometimes feel here in the Beauty High beauty closet! Her new beauty collection is all grown up, besides the fun rhinestones decorating the package. The silky Dollskin blush is light, but highly pigmented so you only need a little bit to get that color and you don't feel like you have a ton of makeup on. Our pick is the Neapolitan Lane shade, a very light pink-beige that won't look out of place as our skin gets paler this autumn. If more bright and shimmery blushes are more your thing, Tarantino has those too. Head to a Sephora near you to check out all five shades and get your favorite before they're all gone!
(Tarina Tarantino Dollskin Cheek Collection, $25 each, sephora.com)
We are obsessing over this luxe lipstick offering from Dolce & Gabbana for fall. The creamy lipcolor surrounds a satiny balm that combines when you slick it on for the ultimate in easy, moisturizing lip color. It goes on creamy, and looks like a gloss without being heavy or sticky yet still with the color pigmentation of a lipstick. We like the soft pink Sensation shade, and the vibrant magenta-red Infatuation. All 20 shades are available at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Dolce & Gabbana Passion Duo Gloss Fusion Lipstick, $34 each, saksfifthavenue.com)
Jason Pure Natural haircare products are awesome because you know they use only the purest ingredients. Their Revitalizing Vitamin E Shampoo and Conditioner contains the perfect combination of herbs, vitamins A, C, and E, and amino acids to moisturize and repair damaged hair, but is light enough to still add body. Perfect for medium hair textures and lengths, this shampoo and conditioner will leave your hair super nourished, enriched, shiny, and weightless, at an unbeatable price of $8 each. Saving you even more money is the fact that the formula is concentrated, so you only need a tiny bit to get the job done. Jason Pure Natural Hair Care has recently improved their formulas and revamped the packaging so they are better than ever. Jason products can be found in health stores or ordered online.
(Jason Pure Natural Revitalizing Vitamin E Shampoo and Conditioner, $8 each, jason-natural.elsstore.com)