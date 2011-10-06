Beauty High Picks: Our October Must-Haves

The new, exclusive, must-have blush this fall is the Tarina Tarantino Dollskin Cheek collection, available only at Sephora stores. Known for her gaudy, sparkly jewelry designs, Tarantino has a way of making women feel like a girl playing dress up again  much like how we sometimes feel here in the Beauty High beauty closet! Her new beauty collection is all grown up, besides the fun rhinestones decorating the package. The silky Dollskin blush is light, but highly pigmented so you only need a little bit to get that color and you don't feel like you have a ton of makeup on. Our pick is the Neapolitan Lane shade, a very light pink-beige that won't look out of place as our skin gets paler this autumn. If more bright and shimmery blushes are more your thing, Tarantino has those too. Head to a Sephora near you to check out all five shades and get your favorite before they're all gone!

(Tarina Tarantino Dollskin Cheek Collection, $25 each, sephora.com)