Beauty High is Looking for Interns!

Listen up, beauty junkies! Beauty High, a.k.a. your go-to destination for all things glamorous, is seeking Junior Team Members to join our gorgeous team. Did your fishtail braid picture get re-pinned 100 times? Can you get the wings of your eyeliner even on the first try? Do your friends constantly ask you to do their nails? If you’ve answered ‘yes’ to at least one of these questions (bonus points if you answered ‘yes’ to all of ’em), we want you in our New York offices for spring 2015!

You may have noticed we said “Junior Team Member” and not “intern.” One, that’s good – it means you pay attention to detail! Two, it’s because when you become a part of our team, that’s exactly what you are. There’s no coffee-getting or copy-making to be done here, unless you’re really fiending for your own soy chai latte. As a JTM (more bonus points if you already caught on that this stands for Junior Team Member), you’ll be deep in the trenches of editorial content production. We’re talking writing, interviewing, photo shoots, and generally being on top of your game. Experience with WordPress or Photoshop isn’t necessary, but it’s a huge plus. Also, you’ll become a lean, mean, social media machine. Sound interesting? Great! Keep reading to find out how to apply.

If your eyes have brightened at the sound of this opportunity: First, tell us which eye brightening cream you’re using, and second, apply to join our team in NYC. Send your resume, cover letter, availability (at least 2 days a week) and writing samples (if possible) to intern@stylecaster.com. Have a blog? Even better! Send us a link to that, too. We can’t wait to hear from you, beautiful!