Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Karlie Kloss Gets a Makeover, $250k Manicures & More

1. These blood and tears nails (above) backstage at Julia Nobis are to die for. [Twitter]

2. Model Karlie Kloss just got a major makeover – from Photoshop. Numero magazine smoothed out the svelt model’s ribs that were all but coming out of her body. Check out the scary before and after. [Fashionista]

3. Only have 10 minutes for a manicure? Here’s a How-To video to get you out the door with great nails. [BellaSugar]

4. Are scrunchies back in?! Apparently, there’s an argument for this case. We can’t say we’d be happy for the comeback. [Allure]

5. Style to Try: This twisted top knot. We’re in love. [Glamour]

6. Would you spend $250,000 on a manicure? Kelly Osbourne did. [NY Mag]

7. Salma Hayek is rocking a center part and a bold lip, putting her right on trend with the seasons trends. [NY Post]

8. Anthony Vaccarello’s show at Paris Fashion Week featured models with gorgeous winged turquoise liner. Would you wear this look? [WWD]

9. The newest manicure tool is a mechanical pencil, and the results are really fun. [Lucky]

10. Though we love a good weave, two women used their weaves for evil by smuggling cocaine into JFK airport. Over the top? [NY Mag]