Beauty High’s Daily Top 10: Dior Ad Banned, The New Face of Givenchy, More

What better way to close out the day than with the 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BH10

1. A Dior ad for mascara featuring Natalie Portman has been banned for being misleading after L’Oreal UK reported the campaign. [Oh No They Didn’t]

2. Kylie Minogue‘s two-toned hair…is gorgeous. [Glamour]

3. Chris Benz‘s facialist blames his eating habits for his less-than-perfect skin, but chat about how much they love each other. [The Cut]

4. Get runway-inspired Halloween nails. [Bellasugar]

5. Paris’ Quai Branly Museum now has a hair exhibit featuring hair through the years. [WWD]

6. Simon Baker (the gorgeous man from “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Mentalist”) will be the face of Givenchy’s next men’s fragrance. [Huffington Post]

7. What you should be tipping (and how) at the hair salon. [Style.com]

8. Get tips from MAC’s Keri Blair for flawless Halloween makeup [Elle]

9. Is hair flipping a trend now? Celebrities have been seen wearing the 90’s side part where the hair is flipped over for an undone look. [Who What Wear]

10. An artist has created an anatomical creation of Barbie, revealing just how outrageous her proportions really are. [Birchbox]