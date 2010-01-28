Buy Beauty, Help Haiti

The post-earthquake devastation in Haiti is heartbreaking. If you haven’t donated yet via one of the many organizations dedicated to helping the country, why not stock up on your favorite Talika, Bliss and Josie Maran products and donate at the same time?

Talika

For every online purchase at www.talika.com between February 1 and April 30, $1 will be donated to Doctors Without Borders to aid in Haiti’s Disaster Relief.

Bliss

Now through March 31, Bliss will be donating 75% of the purchase prices of their glamour gloves and softening socks to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF in support of relief efforts in Haiti. Additionally, spa guests can make a $1 contribution to support the fund.

Josie Maran

Natural beauty brand Josie Maran will be donating 50% of proceeds from sales made on www.josiemarancosmetics.com until January 31 to the American Red Cross.

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz