Beauty Buzz: 10 Beauty Hacks You Need Now, How to De-Stress in Just 30 Minutes, More

1. Need a fix for your shattered shadow palette? Looking for a way to keep bobby pins in place? Here are 10 beauty hacks you need to know. [Daily Makeover]

2. You CAN de-stress in a short amount of time (because we know, who has time to spare for meditation?) with these tips. [StyleCaster]

3. Kim Kardashian has landed herself yet another magazine cover, this time eating a cupcake (clothed!) on Elle UK. [People StyleWatch]

4. What is the proper etiquette for when you’re getting your makeup done? Find out. [Byrdie]

5. Editors put the “long-lasting” lipsticks to the test – find out which ones really work. [Fashionista]