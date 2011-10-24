Beauty Guide for Redheads From Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff

Believe it or not, I envy natural redheads. To be born with a beautiful hair color is a rare thing, but like anything else, it does have some drawbacks. Mainly, redheads have a very unique skin tone and unless careful, makeup can look weighed down and harsh against their fair skin.

Clarins Celebrity Beauty Artist Pati Dubroff gave us the inside scoop on the secret to applying makeup for redheads.

Rule 1: Stay away from browns. “All it does is create a big…mud face,” Dubroff insists.

Rule 2: Expand your color palette. “You have to use contrasting colors on redheads to make a bright face,” she explains.

Rule 3: Use bright pinks and deep aubergines. “Colors that are really blue stand [out] against all the yellows that are going on in the skin tone.”